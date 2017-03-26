Searching The Bright Side: The Best Ways To Handle Your Cancer

There are 4 stages of ovarian cancer. In stage I the cancer is confined to one or both ovaries. In stage II it has spread outside of the ovaries to the uterus or fallopian tubes. In Stage III the cancer has spread outside of the pelvic area but still within the abdomen. Stage IV means the cancer has started to spread throughout the body.

One of the best ways to avoid getting cancer is to avoid doing things which may cause cancer. Two of the biggest offenders when it comes to causing cancer are smoking and tanning beds. Staying away from these two things gives you a much better chance at being cancer free.

Laughter is a great way to cope with cancer. Many people find it hard to find humor in their life after they have been diagnosed with cancer but if you have humor in your life, you will feel stronger overall. The more you laugh the better chance you have of fighting the cancer.

Be prepared of the changes your physical body will undergo, while receive your cancer treatments. Ask your doctor about different side effects. A wig to deal with hair loss and some make up to restore complexion are essentials during therapy.

Cosmetic products often contain carcinogens. These products are applied to the skin and allowed to sit there for hours being absorbed by the skins pores and leading to a greater chance of getting cancer. In order to cut this risk, avoid cosmetic products that contain ingredients with "PEG" or "-eth" in the name.

If you are taking care of someone with cancer, it is important to address your own feelings and fears. By working through your own needs, you will be a better support to the person you love, and you will be able to listen to them more effectively. If you need to, seek out another person who can be your sounding board when things get difficult.

Working to reduce your exposure to radiation is one of the best ways you can prevent cancer. Now, the jury's still out on whether or not cell-phone usage puts you at a higher risk of things like brain tumors, but there is a direct link between cancer and radiation. So do what you can to avoid radiation.

You will not always feel like cooking as your strength begins to fade, so make sure you're keeping healthy prepared meals in your fridge and freezer. While you have the strength to do it, prepare healthy food in advance. This way, you only have to microwave something for a few minutes when you need to eat.

Finding peace is important when you are battling cancer. Being at peace with yourself is about more than accepting the fact that you may not make it; it's about cherishing what you have and what you may be leaving behind. Finding peace is actually how most people find the strength to keep fighting.

Drink pomegranate juice on a regular basis. Have at least 16 ounces a day for it to be effective. Pomegranate juice has a great deal of anti-cancer agents including polyphenols, isoflavones and ellagic acid. Several studies have shown a significant decrease in cancer risk and some studies even imply that it can slow cancer down.

If you wear makeup, use products that do not contain chemicals that have been linked to cancer. There are websites online that can help you look up your favorite products to see what they have in them. Avoid products that contain ingredients with "peg" or "eth" as part of their name.

Know your family history so you know if you are at risk of getting breast cancer. If you have family members who have had it before reaching menopause, be sure to tell your doctor. You are going to be at a higher risk of developing the cancer as well, and your doctor will want to keep a close eye on you.

It is important that females get a pap smear done at least once every two years. If you have a history of gynecological problems, you may want to have one every year. Pap smears detect cervical cancer and changes in their cervical cells, which if caught early, is very treatable.

Only if you are really aware about cancer can you battle it and all that is involved with it properly. This information has proved you with the knowledge needed to make good decisions. Keep educating yourself so you can take steps as soon as possible to counteract this disease for yourself and others.