Deal With Cancer Using These Valuable Tips

Hearing a cancer diagnosis is a life-altering and emotional time. A million thoughts race through your mind about treatments, life, death, your family, your friends, your job, and more. Although nothing can completely eliminate the stress of dealing with a cancer diagnosis and treatment, the tips given in this article will help to ease the process.

Carcinogens are substances that damage DNA. They are instrumental in starting and aiding in the growth of cancers. Things to stay away from that are carcinogenic are tobacco, asbestos, x-rays, the sun and exhaust fumes. Exposure to these substances causes cells to stop functioning in a normal way.

If you have been diagnosed with cancer and are a smoker, you need to quit right away. The ingredients in cigarettes have been proven to have very bad side effects on the body and for someone that is battling cancer they can be very detrimental. It is important to quit as soon as possible to have a fighting chance against the cancer.

Cosmetic products often contain carcinogens. These products are applied to the skin and allowed to sit there for hours being absorbed by the skins pores and leading to a greater chance of getting cancer. In order to cut this risk, avoid cosmetic products that contain ingredients with "PEG" or "-eth" in the name.

Don't be afraid to ask for help from family and friends. Pride may keep you from requesting aid, however, you may become weak when undergoing treatment. Your loved ones can do small chores and errands like shopping or cleaning the home. Just doing small tasks can ease your burden.

While battling cancer, try your best to maintain a normal lifestyle. The more normal your lifestyle is, the less chances you have of becoming stressed and facing anxiety. Stress and anxiety can make cancer sufferers lose sight of hope in their troubling time. If any adjustments must be made to maintain a normal life, then consider them.

Attend doctor's appointments with your friend or family member who has been diagnosed with cancer. These appointments often involve long waits and can be a stressful experience. Write down important information that the doctor provides about their treatment and prognosis; your friend may have difficulty remembering what was said later on.

Switching out coffee for green tea can help you to prevent catching cancer. Coffee will not necessarily increase your risks, but if you need a caffeine boost, green tea is full of EGCG and polyphenols. These substances help prevent cancer in the colon, liver, prostate, breast, and other areas of the body.

People who drink orange juice are less likely to contract stomach cancer due to the vitamin C contained within. Many studies have shown that 1000mg of vitamin C per day can all but eliminate stomach cancer, but even a small glass of OJ every day, containing around 40mg of vitamin C, can help you prevent it.

Drink pomegranate juice on a regular basis. Have at least 16 ounces a day for it to be effective. Pomegranate juice has a great deal of anti-cancer agents including polyphenols, isoflavones and ellagic acid. Several studies have shown a significant decrease in cancer risk and some studies even imply that it can slow cancer down.

Try to tone down the amount of time you spend in the sun. People underestimate the amount of risk involved with excessive sun exposure. Spending increased time in the sun increases your risk of skin cancer. Make sure to use a high SPF sunscreen, cover unprotected skin and cover your head with a hat.

It is very important that you have a large support system of friends and family and also cancer health professionals. These new friends will be doctors, nurses, oncologists or chemo specialists. These people are here to help you. This is a journey you cannot make alone, so form the intention of reaching out and accepting these new people into your life.

It is important that females get a pap smear done at least once every two years. If you have a history of gynecological problems, you may want to have one every year. Pap smears detect cervical cancer and changes in their cervical cells, which if caught early, is very treatable.

Stage I is the best case scenario. The cancer is still confined to the ovaries, making surgery alone a more successful option. When it goes into stage II, a hysterectomy is often necessary to make sure all of the cancer was removed. Stages III and IV are more likely to require chemotherapy.