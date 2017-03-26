The One Word You Never Ever Want To Hear, And How To Handle It

Cancer is a disease that is best known for its ability to cause the production of masses of rogue cells known as tumors. As these tumors grow, they begin to halt the normal function of organs in the body. Scientists have been battling this disease for decades, and as a result we now know more than ever about how to deal with it. Here are some facts and tips that can help you or a loved one to cope with cancer.

It is important to learn as much about cancer as possible when you are diagnosed with it. There are things that can be done to make the symptoms more manageable at times but you need to take the prerogative to learn what they are and incorporate them into your life.

Following your cancer diagnosis, try to keep your life as normal as possible. You may need to make some changes, but a consistent routine will help you feel more like yourself. Since your plans may need to be altered at the drop of a hat, take each day as it comes and enjoy it.

You should meditate during those times when you are really struggling with cancer. It can help you to stay mentally focused and not just think about the cancer. It can give you the mental strength to fight the cancer and really take control of your life.

As a cancer survivor, you should be making plans to permanently monitor the long-term effects of the treatment you have completed. Some treatments will put you at a higher risk for cardiovascular issues and even a return of the cancer, so be sure that you speak with your doctor and make plans to monitor the effects of your previous treatments.

While laughter may not be able to cure cancer, it can certainly help a little. People call laughter the best medicine for a good reason. Cancer is a very serious illness, but don't allow an overly-serious ambiance to envelop you permanently. This may inhibit some of the humor and laughter that would normally be spontaneous. Appreciating the humor in life will help you to feel a little better both physically a mentally.

Switching out coffee for green tea can help you to prevent catching cancer. Coffee will not necessarily increase your risks, but if you need a caffeine boost, green tea is full of EGCG and polyphenols. These substances help prevent cancer in the colon, liver, prostate, breast, and other areas of the body.

For women to prevent against contracting certain types of cancer, it is important to avoid taking any type of menopausal hormonal treatments or therapy for extended periods. If you do need these types of hormone treatments, make sure you're only receiving what you need. Do not make these hormones a way of life for you.

Drink pomegranate juice on a regular basis. Have at least 16 ounces a day for it to be effective. Pomegranate juice has a great deal of anti-cancer agents including polyphenols, isoflavones and ellagic acid. Several studies have shown a significant decrease in cancer risk and some studies even imply that it can slow cancer down.

Be cautious of contracting a bacterial infection when you're receiving chemotherapy. After a week or so into the treatment, you can spike a brutal fever and even become septic (blood poisoning). Be very aware of what's going on with your body in order to keep your strength and health up.

The odds are great that your hair is going to fall out when you undergo chemotherapy, so you can initiate this process instead of being a victim to it. Shave your head in advance and you will reclaim the power here. You can make the choice instead of allowing chemo to make it for you.

For people with moles on their bodies, be sure to always check for any changes, including an increase in size, a color change, or a change in shape. If you notice any of these changes, be sure to see a dermatologist immediately, as this could be a sign of skin cancer.

Stage I is the best case scenario. The cancer is still confined to the ovaries, making surgery alone a more successful option. When it goes into stage II, a hysterectomy is often necessary to make sure all of the cancer was removed. Stages III and IV are more likely to require chemotherapy.