Tips For Dealing With The Rigors Of Cancer

Coping with cancer can be difficult, whether it is you or someone, you love who has the disease. There are a lot of emotions that come along with the diagnosis, as well as during the treatment periods of chemotherapy. This article has advice on how to lessen the negative impact of cancer.

Excessive exposure to the sun can lead to cancer, and skin cancer is a common form of cancer. You can prevent this kind with regular sunscreen applications and protecting your face with a hat.

Recognize intellectually that your physical appearance will probably change after a cancer diagnosis. If you go into treatment anticipating that you will eventually look different, you will have a much better attitude when those changes actually take place. Talk to your doctor about what to expect as you prepare to begin your journey.

You should continue to work even if you have been diagnosed with cancer. Cancer does not have to be a life stopper unless you let it. As long as you are still physically able to work, you should. It will keep your mind occupied and show you that you still have a great purpose.

Try to stay at a healthy weight. Being overweight and inactive can increase your chances of getting cancer. Excess weight has far reaching consequences and losing weight will do much more than lower your cancer risk. It will also lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and premature death.

Beating cancer may require a little bit of luck, but you cannot allow yourself to rely on being lucky in order to beat it. In other words, you should never really expect miracles or for some experimental treatment to instantly cure you. Luck may play a role, but you should focus on putting in the effort to defeat cancer.

The life you had before cancer may seem like a distant memory as the battle wages on, but always cling to your past to remind yourself of what you have to look forward to in the future. Keep old pictures and old videos around to remind yourself that cancer is not all there is in life for you. A positive view of the future is good for for your health.

To cut the risk of getting cancer it is recommended that you stay as active as possible. At least 30 minutes of exercise a day is encouraged as it has been found that being overweight can be linked to getting cancer. So find an exercise you enjoy and give it some of your time each and every day.

Switching out coffee for green tea can help you to prevent catching cancer. Coffee will not necessarily increase your risks, but if you need a caffeine boost, green tea is full of EGCG and polyphenols. These substances help prevent cancer in the colon, liver, prostate, breast, and other areas of the body.

Spirituality plays an important role in the fight against cancer. Now, you do not have to believe in any higher power per se, but there is plenty of documented evidence that a person's belief in something greater than themselves can instill the confidence necessary to fight cancer until it's defeated.

Before your treatment begins, make sure that you have a good understanding of how your body may change. Being prepared for what's to happen can help you deal with the changes better. If you will lose your hair due to chemotherapy, discuss options like getting a wig with those who have gone through it before you.

If you have cancer and expect to be going through chemotherapy then make sure your doctor prescribed some medication to you for nausea. Nausea is one of the most common side effects of chemo and bouts of it can be quite severe. Some good options are zofran, phenergan, and meclizine.

If someone you know has cancer, do not hesitate to to help them make new friends. The Internet is a wealth of information for locating support groups, and you may also be able to find someone who is willing to talk to your loved one in person. This is an occasion to learn more and express their feelings while being fully understood.

It is important that you do not keep your cancer diagnosis from your boss. Especially if you are going to be receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatment. Your boss is going to start to wonder why you are missing so much and telling him the truth will probably make him more understanding.

When going out in the sun, cover up with clothing to reduce your chance for skin cancer. The sun's ultraviolet light can quickly burn unprotected skin, and lead to potentially fatal melanomas. A waterproof sunscreen of SPF30+ is suggested, in particular if you have fair skin which is even more susceptible to sunburn.

Quit smoking or using tobacco. Smoking has been proven to cause cancer and it can also increase the odds of cancer recurring. If you have tried to quit, but have not been successful, work with your doctor to figure out other possible methods to help you quit. Each person is different, so try all options from patches to hypnosis until you find one that works for you.

Like some people say it's better to be lucky than good. That holds true with cancer. Dodging its deadly grips is a little lucky if anything. If you can't be lucky, however, you can use the tips above to up your skill level and to approach cancer through a knowledgeable standpoint as you fight to defeat it.